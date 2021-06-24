Advertisement

Jackson Co. authorities arrest Delia man after midnight pursuit

Shanon Saia (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
Shanon Saia (Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities arrested a Delia man following a pursuit through the southwestern part of the county.

Shanon Saia, 58, fled deputies after an attempted traffic stop after midnight Wednesday near 126th Rd. and US 75. The Sheriff’s Office says they and Kansas Highway Patrol chased Saia for about 25 minutes before losing him.

Then, they found Saia’s residence using his license plate number.. They found him there and placed him under arrest for fleeing a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, and driving under the influence.

