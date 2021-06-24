Gov. Kelly proclaims June as Dairy Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed that June is Kansas Dairy Month.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam toured the family-owned Hildebrand Farms Dairy and proclaimed the month of June as Kansas Dairy Month.

“Kansas has a strong tradition of agricultural excellence, and Hildebrand Farms Dairy is no exception,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I was glad to join their family today to celebrate Kansas Dairy Month. We’ll continue finding ways to support our dairy farmers, industry partners, and entire agriculture community to grow our economy.”

In 2020, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas dairy industry increased milk production by over 5%. Additionally, she said the state produces over 4 billion pounds of milk annually, contributing over $668 million to Kansas’ economy.

