GO Topeka to host summer Women’s Forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka will host a summer Women’s Forum on June 29.

GO Topeka says the Reconnect, Relax and Refresh Women’s Forum presented by PTMW will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at the Brownstone, 4020 NW 25th St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It said it will offer a mental health discussion with Phelica Glass, LSCSW and chair of the Minority and Women Business Development Council, as well as messages, fashion reveals, food demos and drinks. It said the event has been put on by GO Topeka’s Minority and Women Business Development program and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“This event will offer women in the Topeka & Shawnee County community the opportunity to reconnect with one another, hear from mental health professionals and enjoy relaxing and fun activities as a group,” Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer, Greater Topeka Partnership, said.

“In light of the many stressors and difficulties brought on by the pandemic, we are asking women to give back to themselves and concentrate on their mental health. A car can’t run on an empty tank and neither can you,” Glass said.

“As we saw more and more people come together within the community, we wanted to direct a special focus on women of all ages and backgrounds coming together to reconnect, refresh and relax, as the title of the event denotes,” Angel Zimmerman, member of the Minority and Women Business Development Council.

GO Topeka said the event is free, but registration is highly encouraged. To register for the event, click HERE.

