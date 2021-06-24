Advertisement

GO Topeka to host summer Women’s Forum

(GO Topeka)
(GO Topeka)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka will host a summer Women’s Forum on June 29.

GO Topeka says the Reconnect, Relax and Refresh Women’s Forum presented by PTMW will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at the Brownstone, 4020 NW 25th St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It said it will offer a mental health discussion with Phelica Glass, LSCSW and chair of the Minority and Women Business Development Council, as well as messages, fashion reveals, food demos and drinks. It said the event has been put on by GO Topeka’s Minority and Women Business Development program and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“This event will offer women in the Topeka & Shawnee County community the opportunity to reconnect with one another, hear from mental health professionals and enjoy relaxing and fun activities as a group,” Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer, Greater Topeka Partnership, said.

“In light of the many stressors and difficulties brought on by the pandemic, we are asking women to give back to themselves and concentrate on their mental health. A car can’t run on an empty tank and neither can you,” Glass said.

“As we saw more and more people come together within the community, we wanted to direct a special focus on women of all ages and backgrounds coming together to reconnect, refresh and relax, as the title of the event denotes,” Angel Zimmerman, member of the Minority and Women Business Development Council.

GO Topeka said the event is free, but registration is highly encouraged. To register for the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

Cars damaged in Thursday morning crash on Topeka's east side
Cars damaged in Thursday morning crash on Topeka's east side
Gov. Kelly has proclaimed June as Kansas Dairy Month
Gov. Kelly proclaims June as Dairy Month
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Manhattan woman accused of DUI after head-on crash