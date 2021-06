TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gwendolyn Brooks Park Family Fun Day event will close part of Topeka Blvd. on Saturday.

The City of Topeka says the southbound right lane of S. Topeka Blvd. to SW 37th St. will be closed on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

According to the City, the lane is closed due to the Gwendolyn Brooks Park Family Fun Day event.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.