Fort Riley Change of Command Ceremonies to be held Friday

FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - Change of command ceremonies are scheduled for Friday at Fort Riley.

The 1st Infantry Division Change of Command where Col. Richard J. Ikena will succeed outgoing commander Col. Timothy R. Mungie is set for 10 a.m. on the Cavalry Parade Field.

At 2:30 p.m. Col. Geoffrey Norman, 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding Officer for Support and Col. Paul Krattiger, Division Chief of Staff, will be welcomed during a Victory with Honors Ceremony. That ceremony will be held at the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters, building 580.

