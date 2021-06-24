Former Gov. Colyer signs 1776 pledge denouncing Critical Race Theory

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer is launching a campaign against Kansas schools teaching Critical Race Theory.

Colyer was in Wichita on Thursday to sign the 1776 Pledge, a legislative pledge to oppose the controversial theory in Kansas schools. Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that was developed in the 1970s. It teaches that racism is a social construct and is something that is embedded into American society.

Colyer says the theory, commonly referred to as CRT, is divisive and encourages students to judge their peers based on their race. He is asking school board candidates across the state to sign his pledge.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt welcomed Colyer to the race after he signed the same pledge three days earlier and called on Colyer to do the same.

I am proud to be the first candidate in this race - and one of the very first in the country - to sign @1776ActionOrg’s pledge to save our schools by supporting education that makes our kids good citizens who understand and love America, not political activists who despise it. pic.twitter.com/dOsUKqVdRM — Derek Schmidt (@DerekSchmidtKS) June 21, 2021

“Throughout our history, America has focused on teaching our children about our founding documents and bedrock principles of freedom and equality for all, and if I am blessed to serve our great state as governor I will be a strong advocate for that remaining our focus,” Schmidt said. “We can teach our children the whole truth about American history, good and bad, without resorting to controversial and divisive political theories that leave kids believing they are inherently oppressors or victims or that discount the fundamental goodness of American freedoms and values.”

