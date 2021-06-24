Advertisement

Former Gov. Colyer signs 1776 pledge denouncing Critical Race Theory

Former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer is launching a campaign...
Former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer is launching a campaign against Kansas schools teaching Critical Race Theory.(Dr. Jeff Colyer)
By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jeff Colyer is launching a campaign against Kansas schools teaching Critical Race Theory.

Colyer was in Wichita on Thursday to sign the 1776 Pledge, a legislative pledge to oppose the controversial theory in Kansas schools. Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that was developed in the 1970s. It teaches that racism is a social construct and is something that is embedded into American society.

Colyer says the theory, commonly referred to as CRT, is divisive and encourages students to judge their peers based on their race. He is asking school board candidates across the state to sign his pledge.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt welcomed Colyer to the race after he signed the same pledge three days earlier and called on Colyer to do the same.

“Throughout our history, America has focused on teaching our children about our founding documents and bedrock principles of freedom and equality for all, and if I am blessed to serve our great state as governor I will be a strong advocate for that remaining our focus,” Schmidt said. “We can teach our children the whole truth about American history, good and bad, without resorting to controversial and divisive political theories that leave kids believing they are inherently oppressors or victims or that discount the fundamental goodness of American freedoms and values.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carbondale man was injured when his car crossed the median on Hwy. 75 near SW 77th St. and...
Carbondale man seriously injured in US 75 wreck
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
Mason Krentz won $75,000 from a lottery ticket he bought at a gas station in Topeka.
Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

Latest News

78-year-old Stan Cottrell stopped in Topeka on Thursday, as he runs cross country.
78-year-old stops in Topeka during cross-country run
Country Stampede
6th St. damaged by broken main, repairs expected to take 2 weeks
Chris Fisher updates his "just a buck" promotion in its final six days.
Chris Fisher drops in to promote his "Just a Buck" campaign
Shawnee Co. Commission approves $300,000 poll book order