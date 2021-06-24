Advertisement

Former Doniphan Co. deputy arrested for sexual crimes against a child

Former Doniphan Co. deputy Nathaniel Keller was arrested June 24, 2021 for sex crimes alleged...
Former Doniphan Co. deputy Nathaniel Keller was arrested June 24, 2021 for sex crimes alleged to have happened in 2017(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A former deputy at the Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for sexual crimes against a child.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it arrested former Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy on Thursday morning.

According to the KBI, on June 24, around 5:30 a.m., agents conducted a search warrant at 330 W. Poplar in Troy. It said Keller was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, all of which were suspected to have happened in 2017.

KBI also said Keller was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and criminal damage to property, which are alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2021.

The Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s Office fully cooperated with the investigation.

According to KBI, following his arrest, Keller was booked into the Doniphan Co. Jail with formal charges pending.

