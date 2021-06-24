Fireworks sales to begin in Manhattan soon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - In Manhattan, fireworks sales can start at noon on July 1.

According to a social media release by the City, fireworks may only be discharged from 8 AM to Midnight on July 1 through July 4. It is unlawful to throw or discharge fireworks toward any person, vehicle or building and to discharge fireworks in streets, alleys, parks or on public property

It is unlawful to ignite aerial luminaries, sometimes called sky lanterns or floating lanterns, and to ignite bottle rockets and M80s in the State of Kansas

