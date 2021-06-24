Advertisement

Facility assessment to be conducted at GCH

Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
By JC Post
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Community Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran said this week that the Board of Trustees has approved a project for a company called Henderson, to do an assessment of the GCH facilities ranging from chillers and boilers to HVAC’s.

They will provide a capital plan, or timeline, or when equipment needs to be replaced so Hospital officials can keep up with the building, and not let it get behind.

Corcoran noted that GCH has already been in deferred maintenance for about 15 years. “The Hospital has just been fixing things as they go along so we’ve got to be more of a preventative approach vs. a reactive approach.”

