Downtown Topeka businesses expecting big crowds from country stampede

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday a couple thousand people crowded Kansas Ave. for the Country Kickoff concert and downtown businesses say they’re more than ready for the rush.

For the first ever Music Week, Topeka has gone country.

Ahead of the Kicker Country Stampede, Evergy Plaza and Visit Topeka hosted the official pre-concert event

“We decided to do a little country music festival with food trucks in order to get people excited for country music stampede is in town this weekend,” said Ashlee Spring with Evergy Plaza.

“We’re expecting about 2,000- 2,500 people so this will be our biggest event to date,” said Spring. The Kicker Country Stampede is music to the ears of businesses.

“We’re hoping to get some of the campers that came in early for Stampede down to downtown coming to our event and coming and spending time in our restaurants and bars in downtown Topeka.”

“I mean if they could just make like eight more events like this come to Topeka all of the merchants in town would be so happy, this is just absolutely tremendous,” said Seth Wagoner of Aim.

Seth Wagoner of Iron Rail says this weekend will provide some much needed support to area businesses, which like his own, took a hit during the pandemic.

“You know Cap Fed is here across the street, U.S Bank, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, those businesses were the backbone of our lunch business and other core business, they were all at home,” said Wagoner.

They hope Wednesday night was just the warm-up act. “We have iron rail doing the beer tonight for our beer gardens and we’ve got as couple food trucks and we got a couple vendors selling local goods,” said Spring.

“I really think that for a period of time, downtown wasn’t on people’s radar and now its really becoming the place to hangout in Topeka,” said Wagoner.

