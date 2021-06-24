Advertisement

Crash blocking traffic Thursday morning near S.W. 49th and Topeka Boulevard

Both vehicles were totaled in the injury crash.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was reported backed up Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash near S.W. 49th and Topeka Boulevard.

Two people were reported to have been injured in the collision, which was reported around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews were on the scene as of 9:55 a.m.

The crash scene is about three miles north of Heartland Motorsports Park, site of the County Stampede which runs Thursday through Sunday.-

