Crash blocking traffic Thursday morning near S.W. 49th and Topeka Boulevard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was reported backed up Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash near S.W. 49th and Topeka Boulevard.

Two people were reported to have been injured in the collision, which was reported around 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews were on the scene as of 9:55 a.m.

The crash scene is about three miles north of Heartland Motorsports Park, site of the County Stampede which runs Thursday through Sunday.-

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.