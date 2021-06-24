AG Schmidt urges High Court to allow states to defend public charge immigration rule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AG Derek Schmidt has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to allow states to defend the Trump-era public charge immigration rule.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a group of states to defend a Trump Administration immigration rule after its defense in a pending suit was abandoned by the Biden Administration.

According to AG Schmidt, federal law states that immigrants are “inadmissible” if they are “likely at any time to become a public charge.” He said this means that in order to gain citizenship, immigrants must have the means to support themselves after they obtain the proper documentation. He said this rule dates back to 1882.

In 2019, Schmidt said the Trump Administration adopted a rule that more clearly defines the requirement. He said a group of states and localities, which is led by the City and County of San Francisco, challenged the new rule in court. He said a federal court issued an injunction that blocks the enforcement of the rule and the U.S. Department of Justice moved to defend the law during Trump’s presidency, with the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear an appeal.

According to Schmidt, the Biden Administration has moved to rescind the rule and has stopped its defense in court. He said this week he joined a group of 11 state attorneys general, led by Arizona, asking the Supreme Court to recognize the rights of states to intervene and defend the rule upon its abandonment by the current administration. He said states are looking to the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower-court decision that denied them the ability to defend the rule.

Schmidt said the states argue that while a change in the executive branch comes with the privilege to change federal rules, the practice that was previously used to give other interested parties the courtesy of commenting on the changes or assuming the federal government’s position in any legal proceedings to defend the rule. He said neither occurred in the case of the public charge rule with the abandonment of the defense of the rule reverting to Clinton-era standards.

For a copy of the petition in Arizona v. City and County of San Francisco, click HERE.

