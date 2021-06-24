Advocacy group again hires lawyers to defend Dana Chandler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler once again has attorneys defending her in her retrial on double murder charges.

The Overland Park-based Miracle of Innocence organization hired three attorneys from the Leawood, Kan. law firm Bath & Edmonds to represent Chandler. The non-profit works to overturn what they believe are wrongful convictions.

Miracle of Innocence initially put two attorneys on Chandler’s case in fall 2019, but Chandler wanted to lead the case herself. The attorneys were allowed to withdraw in October 2020. Since then, she has represented herself in filing and arguing motions before the court.

The group’s executive director Christoher Iliff said Chandler reached out to them a few weeks ago. Iliff and the non-profit’s founder Darryl Burton met with her, and say she had a sincere change of heart.

“I think that some of Dana’s difficulty in dealing with the whole situation is because she’s been put through a trial that no one should ever have to go through,” Iliff said. “(There’s) just a genuine recognition on her own part that she needed help and she felt that if we hired the right attorneys - and I think we’ve got them this time - that she could sit back and trust that they would do the right kind of work that needed to be done in order to overturn this wrongful conviction.”

Iliff says the new attorneys will be in court hearing Thursday, when the case is set for a status conference. The retrial is set for next March.

Chandler’s convictions on charges she killed her ex-husband Michael Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in 2002 were overturned due to prosecutorial misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court found Jacqie Spradling misled the jury in stating there was a protection order against Chandler, when there was not.

Chandler maintains her innocence, saying evidence shows she could not have been in Topeka when the murders happened, but authorities never looked toward any suspects but her.

In June, the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys unanimously recommended the Kansas Supreme Court disbar Spradling for her actions in the Chandler case, and the sexual assault case of Jacob Ewing in Jackson Co. The board argued Spradling embraced a “win at all costs” attitude, causing the convictions to be overturned. Ewing was later convicted on some charges after entering an Alford plea.

The Kansas Supreme Court will review the recommendation.

Spradling recently resigned her positions as county attorney for Bourbon and Allen Counties.

