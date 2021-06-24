78-year-old stops in Topeka during cross-country run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thursday has been named “Stan Cottrell Friendship Run” day in Topeka.

Stan just isn’t any runner. He’s currently near the middle of a 3,126-mile cross-country run.

Cottrell was officially welcomed to Topeka Thursday afternoon at the Kansas Statehouse, where Deputy Mayor Mike Padilla read a proclamation declaring Thursday as “Stan Cottrell Friendship Run” day.

Stan began his 100-day “jog” on his 78th birthday, May 7th in Los Angeles. He’s expected to arrive in Washington D.C. late this summer.

Cottrell is running cross-country to inspire others and raise money for his charity, the Friendship Sports Association.

According to Stan’s website, he has logged more than 250,000 miles in his lifetime, which is equivalent to more than 10 trips around the globe.

Other achievements include running across Europe in 80 days and also set a Guinness World Record in 1980 for his 3,103.5-mile trans-USA run in just 48 days.

Cottrell’s non-profit uses unique “sporting events to build and promote the spirit of friendship between the United States and all the nations of the world.”

Cottrell is planning a stop in Lawrence on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.