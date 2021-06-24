6th St. damaged by broken main, repairs expected to take 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main failure has a stretch of 6th Street closed in both directions.

The City of Topeka says crews are repairing what they can Thursday between Jefferson and Madison. The main failure reportedly caused heavy damage to the street itself, with full repairs expected to take two weeks.

This year has seen mains break more frequently than last, according to City Councilman Spencer Duncan. He says Topeka has seen 217 broken mains so far, compared to 173 in June 2020.

There have been 16 broken water mains this month with 219 broken water mains year-to-date. At this time last year there were 173 broken water mains.#topeka #topcity #snco #kansas #infrastructure — Spencer L. Duncan (@SpencerLDuncan) June 24, 2021

