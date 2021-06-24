Advertisement

6th St. damaged by broken main, repairs expected to take 2 weeks

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main failure has a stretch of 6th Street closed in both directions.

The City of Topeka says crews are repairing what they can Thursday between Jefferson and Madison. The main failure reportedly caused heavy damage to the street itself, with full repairs expected to take two weeks.

This year has seen mains break more frequently than last, according to City Councilman Spencer Duncan. He says Topeka has seen 217 broken mains so far, compared to 173 in June 2020.

