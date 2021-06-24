Advertisement

4th of July Events

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With many eager to gather after COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, Independence Day is coming back with a boom. Find a list of 4th of July events around the area below:

Topeka

  • Patriotic Tower Chimes Concert - Sunday, July 27, 6 p.m., 800 SW 10th St., Enjoy a patriotic concert from the Topeka High tower
  • 50th Anniversary of Collins Park 4th of July Parade - Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m., 1400 SW Collins Ave., A beloved Topeka tradition, the Collins Park 4th of July Parade will celebrate 50 years. The parade will begin at the intersection of Collins Ave. and Harland Ct.
  • Spirit of Kansas - Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m.
    • 9 a.m. - Car Show in Tinman Circle
    • 10 a.m. - Golf Tournaments at Lake Shawnee (4141 SE East Edge Rd.) and Cypress Ridge (2533 SW Urish Rd.) Golf Courses
    • 11 a.m. - Food and craft vendors open (close at 7:30 p.m.) at Lake Shawnee
    • 11:30 a.m. - Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Lake Shawnee
      • 11:15 a.m - Spirit Dancer Dennis Rodgers
      • 11:30 a.m. - Color Guard and National Anthem
      • 12 p.m. - CC and Coyote Bill
      • 1 p.m. - Orphan Jon and The Abandoned with Alastair Greene
      • 2 p.m. - Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18
      • 4 p.m. - Jeremiah Johnson
      • 5:45 p.m. - Indigenous
      • 7:15 p.m. - Mike Zito and The Big Band
      • 9 p.m. - Levee Town and Howard Mahan
    • 6:30 - 7:45 p.m. - Shawnee Co. Boat and Ski Club Water Ski Show at Lake Shawnee
    • 10 p.m. - Capitol Federal Spirit of Kansas fireworks (tune in to 107.7 FM for synchronized patriotic music)

Abilene

  • Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration - Events will begin at 6 a.m. and will continue through 9:45 p.m.
    • 6 a.m. - Rocket Run registration
    • 6:45 a.m. - Flag raising ceremony
    • 7 a.m. - 5K Road Race starts, Tournament registrations begins
    • 7:45 a.m. - 1-mile Fun Run and 2-mile Walk
    • 8 a.m. - Registration opens for Pedal Power Tractor Pull (ages 4-12), Mud volleyball, 3 on 3 basketball
    • 8:30 a.m. - Rocket Run awards
    • 9 a.m. - Registration for Baby Beauty Contest opens, Pedal Power Tractor Pull, 4 on 4 sand volleyball
    • 10 a.m. - Baby Beauty Contest
    • 10:30 a.m. - Frog and Turtle races
    • 12 p.m. - Free hot dog feed, Pool activities
    • 1 - 5 p.m. - Free swim at Abilene Municipal Pool
    • 8 p.m. - City Band Performance
    • 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks show

