Find a list of 4th of July events around the area below:

Topeka

Patriotic Tower Chimes Concert - Sunday, July 27, 6 p.m., 800 SW 10th St., Enjoy a patriotic concert from the Topeka High tower

50th Anniversary of Collins Park 4th of July Parade - Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m., 1400 SW Collins Ave., A beloved Topeka tradition, the Collins Park 4th of July Parade will celebrate 50 years. The parade will begin at the intersection of Collins Ave. and Harland Ct.

Spirit of Kansas - Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m. 9 a.m. - Car Show in Tinman Circle 10 a.m. - Golf Tournaments at Lake Shawnee (4141 SE East Edge Rd.) and Cypress Ridge (2533 SW Urish Rd.) Golf Courses 11 a.m. - Food and craft vendors open (close at 7:30 p.m.) at Lake Shawnee 11:30 a.m. - Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Lake Shawnee 11:15 a.m - Spirit Dancer Dennis Rodgers 11:30 a.m. - Color Guard and National Anthem 12 p.m. - CC and Coyote Bill 1 p.m. - Orphan Jon and The Abandoned with Alastair Greene 2 p.m. - Robbin Kapsalis and Vintage #18 4 p.m. - Jeremiah Johnson 5:45 p.m. - Indigenous 7:15 p.m. - Mike Zito and The Big Band 9 p.m. - Levee Town and Howard Mahan 6:30 - 7:45 p.m. - Shawnee Co. Boat and Ski Club Water Ski Show at Lake Shawnee 10 p.m. - Capitol Federal Spirit of Kansas fireworks (tune in to 107.7 FM for synchronized patriotic music)



Abilene

Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration - Events will begin at 6 a.m. and will continue through 9:45 p.m. - Events will begin at 6 a.m. and will continue through 9:45 p.m. 6 a.m. - Rocket Run registration 6:45 a.m. - Flag raising ceremony 7 a.m. - 5K Road Race starts, Tournament registrations begins 7:45 a.m. - 1-mile Fun Run and 2-mile Walk 8 a.m. - Registration opens for Pedal Power Tractor Pull (ages 4-12), Mud volleyball, 3 on 3 basketball 8:30 a.m. - Rocket Run awards 9 a.m. - Registration for Baby Beauty Contest opens, Pedal Power Tractor Pull, 4 on 4 sand volleyball 10 a.m. - Baby Beauty Contest 10:30 a.m. - Frog and Turtle races 12 p.m. - Free hot dog feed, Pool activities 1 - 5 p.m. - Free swim at Abilene Municipal Pool 8 p.m. - City Band Performance 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks show



