Wichita man captures record-setting paddlefish in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man made a big catch on Tuesday, snagging a 164-pound paddlefish.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a photo of Grant Rader’s world-record and state-record setting catch.

Rader reeled in the big fish at Keystone Lake in Oklahoma.

Also present for the record-setting catch were Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata.

