Wichita man captures record-setting paddlefish in Oklahoma
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man made a big catch on Tuesday, snagging a 164-pound paddlefish.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a photo of Grant Rader’s world-record and state-record setting catch.
Rader reeled in the big fish at Keystone Lake in Oklahoma.
Also present for the record-setting catch were Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata.
