Wichita man captures record-setting paddlefish in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said Wednesday that Grant Rader, of...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said Wednesday that Grant Rader, of Wichita, captured a world and state-record setting paddlefish on June 22, 2021, at Keystone Lake.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man made a big catch on Tuesday, snagging a 164-pound paddlefish.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a photo of Grant Rader’s world-record and state-record setting catch.

Rader reeled in the big fish at Keystone Lake in Oklahoma.

Also present for the record-setting catch were Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata.

