Wednesday night forecast: Heating up with higher humidity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The focus for the rest of the week will be heat/humidity as well as storm chances. Rain is possible early Thursday morning and may impact the morning Rush Hour.

With the weather pattern we’ll be entering tonight through the weekend with our storm chances, specific details such as where storms develop and when as well as how severe they might get will depend on the previous round of storms. This means it is very important to check the forecast daily (at least twice per day once in the morning then again in the evening) and be ready for possible changes to specific details. Severe weather could occur at any time through Friday however any storms over the weekend have a much lower threat for severe weather.

Tonight: Chance for storms mainly after midnight. Uncertainty exists on how far south the storms will be with some models keeping the storms near the Nebraska border while other models have the storms more widespread across northeast KS. Lows in the mid 70s with winds S 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Highs will depend on how much clearing there is and how long it stays dry for with a slight chance of lingering showers/storms early in the morning and storms redeveloping as early as 4pm. Highs will be in the 90s, just a matter of low-mid 90s or mid-upper 90s. Heat indices will likely be in the triple digits for all of northeast KS, again just a matter of how hot. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Thursday night through the weekend will continue with on and off showers/storms with a higher confidence of storms occurring Thursday night through Friday night. Weekend storm chances continue to remain uncertain on exact timing and how widespread the rain will be. Confidence is high that the humidity will decrease along with the temperatures by the weekend regardless of rain or dry conditions.

Looking ahead to next week and beginning of July, it doesn’t look to get too hot until perhaps the 4th of July but storm chances do look to continue at times.

Taking Action:

Humidity increases today and stays highs through Friday before dropping Friday night so make sure you’re staying hydrated and staying cool. With storm chances returning to the forecast tonight and lasting on and off through the weekend, make sure you’re staying weather aware and checking the forecast each day for updates. Even if you don’t experience a severe storm, lightning is still going to be a concern and should be taken just as seriously as a severe t-storm warning by heading inside to seek shelter. Don’t wait until it starts raining before taking action.

Hail/wind threat after midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Primary a hail/wind threat but a tornado can't be ruled out with any storms after 4pm Thursday. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms Friday into Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

