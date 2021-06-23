Advertisement

Water main break reported at Manhattan intersection

Traffic was restricted Wednesday morning at a Manhattan intersection following a water-main break.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was restricted Wednesday morning at a Manhattan intersection following a water main break.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were diverting traffic around the area of the water main break at 11th and Fremont streets.

The location was just south of the Aggieville district at the northeast corner of City Park in Manhattan.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

