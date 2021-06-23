Water main break reported at Manhattan intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was restricted Wednesday morning at a Manhattan intersection following a water main break.

According to the Riley County Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were diverting traffic around the area of the water main break at 11th and Fremont streets.

The location was just south of the Aggieville district at the northeast corner of City Park in Manhattan.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.