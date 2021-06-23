TPD to fine, possibly jail violators of fireworks ordinances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has reminded residents that violations of the city’s fireworks discharge ordinances could be punishable with a fine of up to $499 and possibly 179 days of jail time.

The Topeka Police Department says in a Facebook post that it will allow the use of fireworks from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. It said it is illegal to discharge fireworks within city limits except for within those time frames.

TPD said if residents call to report fireworks being discharged that are in violation of the City Ordinance, the dispatcher will ask if the reporting party would like to be seen by an officer.

If the reporting party would like to speak to an officer, TPD said it will dispatch an officer to investigate the incident. It said response time may be impacted by the call load at the time of the report.

If the reporting party would not like to speak to an officer, TPD said it will dispatch an officer to investigate when the call load allows it to check the area.

According to TPD, violations of the fireworks ordinance are considered misdemeanors with a required fine of $250 minimum, which will not be paroled. It said violations could be punishable up to a fine of $499 and/or 179 days in the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections.

