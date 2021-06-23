Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been found guilty of two cases of indecent liberties with a child with his now ex-girlfriend’s two daughters.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says two convictions have come out of the case of State of Kansas v. Shawn Michael Puett. He said Puett was charged for the sexual abuse of two children.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement was notified by the mother of the two children that her live-in boyfriend, Puett, had sexually assaulted her daughters the previous day. He said the two girls were 6 and 7 years old at the time. The resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of Puett in October of 2019.

On Wednesday, Kagay said at the end of a 3-day trial in Shawnee Co. District Court, a jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged on two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He said Puett remains in custody and has been set for sentencing on Oct. 20, 2021, at 9 a.m.

According to Kagay, Puett faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility for each conviction.

