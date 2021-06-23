Advertisement

Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children

Shawn Puett
Shawn Puett(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been found guilty of two cases of indecent liberties with a child with his now ex-girlfriend’s two daughters.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says two convictions have come out of the case of State of Kansas v. Shawn Michael Puett. He said Puett was charged for the sexual abuse of two children.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement was notified by the mother of the two children that her live-in boyfriend, Puett, had sexually assaulted her daughters the previous day. He said the two girls were 6 and 7 years old at the time. The resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of Puett in October of 2019.

On Wednesday, Kagay said at the end of a 3-day trial in Shawnee Co. District Court, a jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged on two felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He said Puett remains in custody and has been set for sentencing on Oct. 20, 2021, at 9 a.m.

According to Kagay, Puett faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility for each conviction.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

Kicker Country Stampede
Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. offers special Stampede emergency texts
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again
Jimmy Landis
Criminal charges filed against father that critically injured daughter in Father’s Day crash