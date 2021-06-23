Topeka man arrested following narcotics, identity theft search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant was served on Tuesday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Adam J. Smith, 35, of Topeka, is in custody after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant was served in the 2500 block of SW Clay St. on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, June 22, around 10 a.m., it served the search warrant and found illegal narcotics and firearms as a result.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smith was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for criminal use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

