Advertisement

Topeka man arrested following narcotics, identity theft search warrant

Adam Smith was arrested after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant on Tuesday afternoon.
Adam Smith was arrested after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant on Tuesday afternoon.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant was served on Tuesday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Adam J. Smith, 35, of Topeka, is in custody after a narcotics and identity theft search warrant was served in the 2500 block of SW Clay St. on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, June 22, around 10 a.m., it served the search warrant and found illegal narcotics and firearms as a result.

The Sheriff’s Office said Smith was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for criminal use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

Kicker Country Stampede
Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. offers special Stampede emergency texts
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again
Jimmy Landis
Criminal charges filed against father that critically injured daughter in Father’s Day crash