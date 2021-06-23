Topeka man arrested on drug charges, illegal possession of firearm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man is in custody after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

Just after 1:45 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop at NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Independence Ave. During the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm, and what the Sheriff’s Office referred to as “stolen financial items” were located inside the car.

The passenger, Jerome Miller III of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

