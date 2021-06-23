Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on drug charges, illegal possession of firearm

A 28-year-old man is in custody after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in North Topeka.
A 28-year-old man is in custody after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in North Topeka.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man is in custody after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

Just after 1:45 am, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a stop at NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Independence Ave. During the investigation, a K9 unit was deployed and illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm, and what the Sheriff’s Office referred to as “stolen financial items” were located inside the car.

The passenger, Jerome Miller III of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.
FILE - Ben Zobrist hits a home run for the Kansas City Royals
Former Royals star Zobrist sues pastor for affair with wife, defrauding charity

Latest News

Tanganyika splash park
Lawsuit filed over sicknesses at Wichita wildlife park
KUMC employee faces 2 years in prison for embezzling over $556K
Zackory Landis (left) and Zoey Landis (right)
GoFundMe set up to help family of Father’s Day crash that left daughter unable to walk
Source: Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp to return to Missouri Western campus
The Alma Police Department is looking for information regarding the pictured vehicle related to...
Alma Police search for vehicle related to hit and run near USD 329 weight room