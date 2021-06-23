Advertisement

Six COVID-19 variant cases in Riley Co. had previously been fully vaccinated

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Of the 21 confirmed variant cases of COVID-19 in Riley Co., six of them had been vaccinated against the virus.

Riely County says it has found 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the county, as well as 32 new recoveries since its June 16 report. It said six of the cases have been hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and two of those are in the ICU.

According to the Riley Co. Health Department, there have been a total of 21 positive cases of COVID-19 from variants of concern. It said 10 of these cases are from the Delta variant, 10 are from the Alpha variant and one is from the Epsilon variant.

RCHD said six of the variants of concern cases meet the CDC’s requirements for a vaccine breakthrough case. This means that the six patients were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least two weeks before they were infected with the virus.

“It’s important to note, vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. That is because no vaccine is 100% effective. Vaccines remain the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs.

For more information about COVID-19 in Riley Co., click HERE.

