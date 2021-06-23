Silver Lake man wins big with lottery ticket from Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Silver Lake has won $75,000 after he purchased a lottery ticket from a Topeka gas station.

The Kansas Lottery says dreams are now a reality for a Silver Lake man after he won $75,000 on its $10 100X scratch ticket.

According to the Kansas Lottery, Mason Krentz, of Silver Lake, dreamed of winning $25,000 just two days before he won his own prize, which came out to three times more than what he envisioned.

The Kansas Lottery said Krentz had routinely purchased tickets after stopping in Topeka to see his dad on his way home from work. This time, it said Krentz bought two tickets, a 100X ticket and a Crossword ticket.

“I grabbed the 100X ticket that day because I’ve won a few times on them already,” Krentz told the Kansas Lottery. “I didn’t think I’d win much on this one because only one number had matched, but then it showed the $75,000!”

Krentz told his family right away and everyone could not believe his luck until they saw his ticket for themselves.

The Lottery said Krentz plans to spend the money to purchase a new vehicle for his wife and a plot of land in Silver Lake, but the rest will be put in their mutual fund.

“The extra money will be great to have on hand if we decide to build a house eventually,” Krentz added.

According to the Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Buy and Ride 7 at 810 SE 15th St. in Topeka. It said there is still one top prize in the $10 100X instant game and thousands in other prizes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.