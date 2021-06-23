Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks public to avoid 7500 block of SW 75 Highway

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office has asked the public to avoid a stretch of SW 75 Highway.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A multiple vehicle accident has the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking residents to avoid a stretch on SW 75 Highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has asked the public to avoid the 7500 block of SW 75 Highway as it tries to clean up after a multiple vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon.

Accident on Northbound US-75 near 7th Street.
According to officers at the scene, a passenger car was headed south when it unexpectedly crossed through the median into the northbound lanes and hit a semi-truck. Two people were involved in the accident.

A technical trooper on the scene said one person involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Currently, one of the northbound lanes is closed as crews continue to work to remove both vehicles from the highway.

This is an ongoing incident, other details were not immediately available.

