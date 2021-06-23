Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. offers special Stampede emergency texts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you are headed to Country Stampede, the Shawnee Co. Department of Emergency Management wants to keep you safe.

The Shawnee Co. Dept. of Emergency Mgmt. says in a Facebook post that those attending Country Stampede over the weekend should text “Stampede21″ to 888777 in order to get emergency information should it need to relay information to attendees as soon as possible.

The Department also said those attending Thunder Over the Heartland should text “Airshow21″ to 888777 in order to receive the same emergency texts.

According to the Department, the area could see some severe weather over the weekend. It also said residents should be aware of the increase in concert-goers as traffic is likely to be congested, which could cause emergencies of its own.

