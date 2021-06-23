Advertisement

Sen. Marshall demands answers about possible COVID infection of troops in Oct. 2019

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall is demanding answers from the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services regarding the possible COVID-19 infection of U.S. military troops at the 2019 World Military Games, which were held in Wuhan.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher have demanded answers from the Department of Defense and Health and Human Services regarding possible COVID-19 infections of military troops that participated in the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan from Oct. 18-28, 2019.

After the games were over, Sen. Marshall said athletes from various countries reported symptoms similar to those of COVID-19. He said he and Rep. Gallagher sent letters to the Secretaries of the Defense and HHS to demand answers regarding the matter.

“The World Military Games’ proximity to the WIV and the new details of the athletes potentially being exposed to COVID-19 while participating in the event present an alarming coincidence our government must investigate to establish an accurate timeline of the outbreak. This merits a thorough examination as a possible ‘super spreader’ event based on the time, location, and reported symptoms of the participating athletes. If these individuals were exposed in October, this evidence will further help us understand the origin of COVID-19 and prepare for future outbreaks,” said Senator Marshall.

“These reports are extremely troubling and cast further doubt on the CCP’s official timeline regarding the spread of this virus,” said Rep. Gallagher. “Information involving the health of those who participated in the 2019 games could provide critical insight into understanding where and when COVID-19 first emerged, and it’s essential for the Biden Administration to immediately release this information to the public.”

Sen. Marshall said he desperately wants to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19. Recently, he said the Senate passed his bipartisan resolution that calls for a transparent investigation into the origins of the pandemic mandated by the World Health Assembly.

To see the letter Sen. Marshall sent to HHHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, click HERE.

To see the letter Rep. Gallagher sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joints of Cheifs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, click HERE.

