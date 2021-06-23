Riley Co. attempted murder suspect turns himself in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 23-year-old man wanted in Riley County in connection to attempted first-degree murder has turned himself in.

RCPD says Jamie Smith, 23, of Manhattan surrendered himself at the Riley Co. Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning just after 10:30 a.m. and is now in custody.

On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department said it was looking for Smith in connection with a shooting in the 400 block of Juliette Ave just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

RCPD said Smith reportedly shot a 38-year-old woman multiple times. The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in critical condition.

