Advertisement

Riley Co. attempted murder suspect turns himself in

RCPD attempts to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.(RCPD)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 23-year-old man wanted in Riley County in connection to attempted first-degree murder has turned himself in.

RCPD says Jamie Smith, 23, of Manhattan surrendered himself at the Riley Co. Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday morning just after 10:30 a.m. and is now in custody.

On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department said it was looking for Smith in connection with a shooting in the 400 block of Juliette Ave just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

RCPD said Smith reportedly shot a 38-year-old woman multiple times. The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in critical condition.

To read our previous report about Tuesday’s shooting click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.
FILE - Ben Zobrist hits a home run for the Kansas City Royals
Former Royals star Zobrist sues pastor for affair with wife, defrauding charity

Latest News

The 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka was shut down late Wednesday morning after...
North Topeka street shut down after crews hit gas line
Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation
Basketball
Junction City to host community Celebrity Basketball game
FILE
TPD to fine, possibly jail violators of fireworks ordinances