RCPD to install, give out free car seats Wednesday

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Certified technicians with the Riley County Police Department will be installing and giving out car seats to those who qualify.

The free event is Wednesday, June 23rd, and June 30th from 1-5 p.m at the law enforcement center on Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan.

Car seat installation is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (785) 537-2112.

RCPD said children under 1 are required to be in a rear-facing car seat by law, but longer is recommended.

Once a child is old enough to sit in a forward-facing car seat, they said one with a harness and tether is the safest.

Children under the age of 8 are required by law to be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless the child weighs more than 80 pounds or is 4′9 or taller.

For more information about car seat safety visit KansasBoosterSeat.org.

