Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge
(WIBW) - The two winningest teams in college basketball history will meet in Lawrence Jan. 29 for the ninth-annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.
Bluebloods Kansas (2,323 all-time wins) and Kentucky (2,327 all-time wins) will battle at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 29.
Bruce Weber and the Wildcats will travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.
“The Challenge series has been a great success for both leagues with competitive games year-in, year-out,” Weber said. “The winning conference always comes down to one of the last few games played and 2022 should be no exception.”
K-State is 3-5 all-time in the Challenge series; KU is 5-3. Altogether, the Big 12 leads the series 44-35.
Here are all of the pairings:
- Baylor @ Alabama
- Missouri @ Iowa State
- Kentucky @ Kansas
- Kansas State @ Ole Miss
- Oklahoma @ Auburn
- Oklahoma State @ Florida
- LSU @ TCU
- Tennessee @ Texas
- Mississippi State @ Texas Tech
- West Virginia @ Arkansas
