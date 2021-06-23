Advertisement

Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of...
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - The two winningest teams in college basketball history will meet in Lawrence Jan. 29 for the ninth-annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.

Bluebloods Kansas (2,323 all-time wins) and Kentucky (2,327 all-time wins) will battle at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 29.

Bruce Weber and the Wildcats will travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.

“The Challenge series has been a great success for both leagues with competitive games year-in, year-out,” Weber said. “The winning conference always comes down to one of the last few games played and 2022 should be no exception.”

K-State is 3-5 all-time in the Challenge series; KU is 5-3. Altogether, the Big 12 leads the series 44-35.

Here are all of the pairings:

  • Baylor @ Alabama
  • Missouri @ Iowa State
  • Kentucky @ Kansas
  • Kansas State @ Ole Miss
  • Oklahoma @ Auburn
  • Oklahoma State @ Florida
  • LSU @ TCU
  • Tennessee @ Texas
  • Mississippi State @ Texas Tech
  • West Virginia @ Arkansas

