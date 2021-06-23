Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge

(WIBW) - The two winningest teams in college basketball history will meet in Lawrence Jan. 29 for the ninth-annual Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.

Bluebloods Kansas (2,323 all-time wins) and Kentucky (2,327 all-time wins) will battle at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Jan. 29.

Bruce Weber and the Wildcats will travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.

“The Challenge series has been a great success for both leagues with competitive games year-in, year-out,” Weber said. “The winning conference always comes down to one of the last few games played and 2022 should be no exception.”

K-State is 3-5 all-time in the Challenge series; KU is 5-3. Altogether, the Big 12 leads the series 44-35.

Here are all of the pairings:

Baylor @ Alabama

Missouri @ Iowa State

Kentucky @ Kansas

Kansas State @ Ole Miss

Oklahoma @ Auburn

Oklahoma State @ Florida

LSU @ TCU

Tennessee @ Texas

Mississippi State @ Texas Tech

West Virginia @ Arkansas

