Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County

OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County highway, authorities said.

The woman was identified as Frances A. Stockton, of Ozawkie.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7 p.m. on eastbound K-92 highway about a mile east of Ozawkie.

The patrol said a 2000 Ford Ranger was attempting to pass a 2000 Toyota Camry when the driver saw oncoming traffic and swerved back into the eastbound lane.

The Ford then rear-ended the Toyota, the patrol said.

Stockton, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Patrick M. Shuler, 22, of Ozawkie, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Shuler was wearing his seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

