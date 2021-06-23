One killed in Jefferson County wreck

OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Tuesday night in a collision in Jefferson County.

It happened around 7 p.m. on K-92 at Quail Hill Road in Ozawkie.

The Jefferson Co. undersheriff says says an eastbound car was stopped to turn left when a pick-up coming up behind tried to go around, saw oncoming traffic, swerved back, and rear-ended the turning car.

The car’s driver was killed. The pickup driver was not hurt. They were the only people in their vehicles.

The undersheriff says authorities continue investigating what led to the collision. The highway was closed until just before 9 p.m. while crews remained on the scene.

The names of those involved were not released Tuesday night.

