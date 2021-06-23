North Topeka street shut down after crews hit gas line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a North Topeka street was shut down late Wednesday morning after construction crews struck a gas line.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Construction crews were on the scene working on a major street project when the gas line was struck, authorities said.

A hissing sound from the struck gas line could be heard for more than a block away.

Traffic was blocked in the area of the 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The location was north of Morse and N. Kansas Avenue.

A stretch of N. Kansas Avenue in that area already had been reduced to one lane each for north- and southbound traffic as major road work was taking place.

The entire west side of the street had been dug up as crews worked on the project.

The Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department responded to the scene, along with Kansas Gas Service.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene for more than an hour late Wednesday morning into early afternoon.

No injuries had been reported as of 12:45 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

