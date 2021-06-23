Advertisement

North Topeka street shut down after crews hit gas line

The 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka was shut down late Wednesday morning after...
The 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka was shut down late Wednesday morning after construction crews struck a gas line.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a North Topeka street was shut down late Wednesday morning after construction crews struck a gas line.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Construction crews were on the scene working on a major street project when the gas line was struck, authorities said.

A hissing sound from the struck gas line could be heard for more than a block away.

Traffic was blocked in the area of the 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The location was north of Morse and N. Kansas Avenue.

A stretch of N. Kansas Avenue in that area already had been reduced to one lane each for north- and southbound traffic as major road work was taking place.

The entire west side of the street had been dug up as crews worked on the project.

The Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department responded to the scene, along with Kansas Gas Service.

Police and fire crews remained on the scene for more than an hour late Wednesday morning into early afternoon.

No injuries had been reported as of 12:45 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.
FILE - Ben Zobrist hits a home run for the Kansas City Royals
Former Royals star Zobrist sues pastor for affair with wife, defrauding charity

Latest News

RCPD attempts to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Riley Co. attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation
Basketball
Junction City to host community Celebrity Basketball game
FILE
TPD to fine, possibly jail violators of fireworks ordinances