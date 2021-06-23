Advertisement

MATC uses stimulus funds to forgive more than $174K in student debt

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 students at Manhattan Area Technical College recently found out they no longer owe money on their account with the school.

In the most recent distribution of stimulus funds for COVID-19 relief, educational institutions were allowed to use the funds to pay off student debt that occurred during the pandemic.

The board at MATC decided to forgive the debt of more than 100 students, clearing more than 170 thousand dollars of debt off the student accounts.

The students who received the forgiveness were enrolled between Spring 20-20 and the Spring 20-21 semesters.

“A few have reached out to our business office, and they were very thankful for the gesture, so that’s what makes us excited, is removing barriers for students so they can continue their educational journey.” Manhattan Area Technical College VP of Operations, CFO and Chief Human Resources Officer, Carmela Jacobs says.

Students were notified of the debt forgiveness through their school account. Students with questions about their accounts can contact the business office or financial aid office at 785-587-2800.

