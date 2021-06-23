Manhattan Good Kid Catherine also has friends in Guatemala

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Catherine Hawkins has just graduated from Manhattan High School with a 4.06 GPA, she was very highly honored by her high school and received all the honor cords available to any graduate at MHS. Through high school, she volunteered at a local school and in church, racking up more than 1200 hours of helping! Even with all the time she donated, she received a scholarship from Manhattan High School, the Distinguished Graduate Scholarship.

Catherine is heading to the University of Missouri – Kansas City this fall, where she’s planning to study Elementary Education, with emphasis in special education. Catherine accepted the Academic Excellence Award from UMKC, and was accepted into the exclusive Institute for Urban Education, a pathway for teachers who want to work in the urban core. She would like to teach students with special needs, and is wanting to use her Spanish skills. Her heart is in Guatemala where her mission work has helped her connect with children there. She and her mom Sally would like to make another mission trip to Central America in January, when Catherine has time to travel again.

Catherine’s most recent school project had her working in special education classrooms in the district. She developed relationships with students and learned a lot about what career path she wants to take. Through her studies she decided to study elementary education with emphasis in special education. And as a Special Education teacher, she would like to use her great Spanish speaking skills as well. Congratulations to Good Kid Catherine Hawkins, and good luck this fall and in all your years at UMKC!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.