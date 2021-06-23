Advertisement

Man wanted in Riley Co. in connection to attempted first-degree murder

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old man is wanted in Riley County in connection to an attempted first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon.

The Riley County Police Department said it is looking for Jamie Smith, 23, last seen in a white tank top and blue jeans near Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan.

Officers filed a report for attempted first-degree murder in the 400 block of Juliette Ave just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

RCPD said Smith reportedly shot a 38-year-old woman multiple times. The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in critical condition.

If you see Smith, RCPD said you should call 911 immediately.

