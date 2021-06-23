Man wanted in Riley Co. in connection to attempted first-degree murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old man is wanted in Riley County in connection to an attempted first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon.

The Riley County Police Department said it is looking for Jamie Smith, 23, last seen in a white tank top and blue jeans near Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan.

Update: Attempt to Locate



We have obtained a picture of Jamie Smith leaving the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Juliette in a white tank top and blue jeans.



We continue to believe he is possibly armed.



If you see Smith, call 911 or (785) 537-2112 immediately. pic.twitter.com/eXQZkfjdwW — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 23, 2021

Officers filed a report for attempted first-degree murder in the 400 block of Juliette Ave just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

RCPD said Smith reportedly shot a 38-year-old woman multiple times. The woman was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan in critical condition.

If you see Smith, RCPD said you should call 911 immediately.

