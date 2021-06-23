Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over sicknesses at Wichita wildlife park

Tanganyika splash park
Tanganyika splash park
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A woman who said she and her three children became violently ill after using a splash park at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park is suing the attraction, alleging unsanitary conditions led to an illness outbreak.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County Health Department opened an investigation Friday after several cases of a “diarrheal illness” were connected to Tanganyika’s Splash Park. Health officials have not determined what caused the illnesses, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Matt Fouts, Tanganyika’s director, said the investigation is ongoing and the park is awaiting test results. The splash park will remain closed until it is determined to be safe, he said.

Elena Davis claims in the lawsuit that she and her three children suffered bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever, and one of her children went to a hospital because of severe symptoms.

Attorneys for the family contend Tanganyika did not maintain proper sanitary conditions and did not warn guests about the outbreak in a timely fashion.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the department is not aware of anyone hospitalized because of the outbreak at the park.

Test results on water taken on Saturday at the splash park are expected to be back next week, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

The Manhattan High grad is looking for a career in Special Education.
Good Kid Catherine Hawkins is making big plans for her teaching career
FILE - Jacob Ewing
Holton man sentenced to decade in prison after retrial for aggravated sexual battery
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 6-23-21
Just a Buck - June 23rd
Just a Buck - June 23rd
Kansas' Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as Kentucky's Lance Ware (55) defends during the first half of...
Pairings unveiled for 2022 Big 12/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge