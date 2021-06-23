Advertisement

La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a man who was dating her ex-girlfriend.(STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Five people are facing criminal charges after a failed plan to kill a man in Louisiana.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Covington-area woman was arrested after soliciting four teenage boys to kill her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The man’s home on Pine Acres Road in Lacombe was struck by gunfire on June 5, Sheriff Randy Smith says.

After an extensive investigation, detectives learned Mykia Tyson, 20, had solicited Delester Magee, 19, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old to kill the man after she found out he was in a relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

Detectives say Tyson drove the four teens to the home to commit the murder, but at the last moment, Magee decided not to follow through with the initial plan and instead fired multiple shots into the home.

Magee was arrested on June 15 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and criminal conspiracy.

Tyson was arrested on June 10 for aggravated criminal damage, drug possession, and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. A solicitation for murder charge was added on June 21.

The three juveniles were arrested for conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage and released via custodial agreement.

No one was injured in the shooting, “but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Smith said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.
FILE - Ben Zobrist hits a home run for the Kansas City Royals
Former Royals star Zobrist sues pastor for affair with wife, defrauding charity

Latest News

The 1200 block of N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka was shut down late Wednesday morning after...
North Topeka street shut down after crews hit gas line
RCPD attempts to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
Riley Co. attempted murder suspect turns himself in
Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation
Basketball
Junction City to host community Celebrity Basketball game
FILE
TPD to fine, possibly jail violators of fireworks ordinances