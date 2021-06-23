KDHE identifies bacteria in splash park illness outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State and local health officials say a bacteria linked to feces could be behind a rash of illnesses associated with Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kan., just west of Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick Co. Health Department said in a news release Wednesday evening that the three cases initially linked to the park all tested positive for Shigella bacteria, which is spread person-to-person through exposure to contaminated stool. They’re doing additional testing to determine if the bacteria from each person is related.

KDHE became aware of the cases June 18. They say more than 200 people have responded so far to a survey they issued June 20, asking for information from people who had visited Tanganyika and experienced fever, diarrhea or vomiting. KDHE says it is examining survey results to determine who else might be connected to their investigation.

One woman who says she and three children became violently ill after visiting the splash park filed a lawsuit against the business. The family’s lawyers allege the park didn’t maintain proper sanitary conditions or warn guests about the outbreak in a timely fashion.

According to the KDHE news release, the Tanganyika Splash Park is served by a City of Goddard water line. They say records indicate the city’s drinking water supply is compliant, based on routine monitoring.

KDHE says a small number of Shigella bacteria is enough to spread illness. People may become infected by swallowing contaminated recreational water, touching your mouth after touching contaminated items, or caring for an infected person, including cleaning the bathroom or changing diapers.

Anyone who visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park on or after May 28, 2021, and experienced symptoms of fever, diarrhea, or vomiting may still complete the survey at https://tinyurl.com/kdhesplash. KDHE says potentially infected persons who visit a healthcare facility should ask the medical provider for a stool test.

People in Sedgwick County without a computer to complete the survey may contact the Sedgwick Co. Health Department via email at DiseaseReporting@sedgwick.gov or call 316-660-5558 and leave a message. Those outside of Sedgwick Co. should contact their local health department.

