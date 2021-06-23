Advertisement

Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation

(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the state with the eighth-best unemployment bounceback since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub.com says after May’s jobs report showed more job growth than April, it still fell short of predictions, which is why it wanted to continue to look at which state’s unemployment rates are bouncing back the best after the COVID-19 pandemic. It said in order to see which states are doing better than others, it compared five metrics including statistics from the latest month available, to key dates in 2019 and 2020.

According to WalletHub, Kansas is the 8th state with the best unemployment bounce back. It said Kansas’ May unemployment rate was 3.5%. It said this is 13.7% more than the May 2019 unemployment rate and 11.7% more than the Jan. 2020 unemployment rate. However, compared to unemployment rates in May of 2020, Kansas’ current unemployment rate is 60.8% less.

WalletHub said the state with the best unemployment bounceback after the COVID-19 pandemic is Vermont with a May 2021 unemployment rate of 2.6%. It said the state that is bouncing back the worst is Hawaii with a May 2021 unemployment rate of 8.1%.

To see where other states fall or for more information about the study, click HERE.

