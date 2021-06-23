Junction City to host community Celebrity Basketball game

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A community celebrity basketball game will grace Junction City on Saturday evening.

KC’s Sports Academy says it will present Celebrity Basketball in Junction City on Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at the 5th St. Park.

KC’s said celebrity players will include local business owners, law enforcement officers and first responders.

Coach Kenney Cox said the event is meant to help Junction City youth get to know officers and firefighters to improve relationships in the community and agencies that will be represented.

According to KC’s food and drinks will be available while supplies last.

