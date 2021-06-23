Hospital receives good news on emergency generator repair

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - In May the emergency generator for Geary Community Hospital failed during routine testing. For one night patients had to be transferred out of the hospital until a temporary emergency generator could be brought in.

Hospital CEO Frank Corcoran said this week that parts have been found to replace the starters in the original emergency generator. “Around the middle of July, we should have the generator back up and running. " Multiple tests will be done with the fire marshal before the rental generator is released.

The installation of the new parts should save the hospital a lot of money that would have been needed to purchase a new generator.

