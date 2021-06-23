Holton man sentenced to decade in prison after retrial for aggravated sexual battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jacob Ewing has been sentenced to a decade in prison after a retrial for the rape and aggravated sexual battery of a woman.

Jacob Ewing, 26, of Holton, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery on June 19, according to reports from MSC News. Ewing was sentenced to 120 months on one count and 32 months on the other count, which will be served concurrently. MSC said Ewing was not given any jail time credit.

According to MSC, Ewing will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release from prison.

Ewing, who faced a retrial on sexual assault charges due to prosecutorial error under Jacqie Spradling, entered an Alford plea to reduce his charges in May.

As part of the deal, MSC said both sides agreed to the decade-long prison sentence.

Ewing was originally sentenced to over 27 years in prison after his 2017 convictions for the rape and sodomization of one woman in 2016 as well as rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy against another woman in 2014. The Kansas Court of Appeals trashed those convictions in 2019 and ordered a retrial due to the prosecutorial errors of Jacqie Spradling and the court.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.