GoFundMe set up to help family of Father’s Day crash that left daughter unable to walk

Zackory Landis (left) and Zoey Landis (right)
Zackory Landis (left) and Zoey Landis (right)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victims of a Father’s Day crash, which has left a Topeka girl unable to walk.

The family of Zoey, 6, and Zackory, 5, Landis have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for their medical expenses after their mother says their father, Jimmy Landis, decided to drive drunk with them in the car.

Zoey and Zackory were in a car accident on June 20, which landed their father, Jimmy, in jail for aggravated battery, aggravated child endangerment, battery of a law enforcement officer, interference with medical personnel, interference with law enforcement, child restraint violations, driving under the influence and speeding.

Zackory was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with minor injuries and was released on Tuesday, June 22. However, Zoey was taken via Life Star to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with severe spinal injuries. She had surgery on Tuesday to insert plates and pins in her top vertebrae so that she may maintain movement in her arms. The family said her other spinal injury to the middle of her spinal cord is inoperable, which has left her unable to walk.

The family said they will need help paying for the unexpected and tragic medical expenses and unknown upcoming expenses associated with Zoey’s recovery.

To view the family’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

