Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again

By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 positive test results continuing to increase officials at Geary Community Hospital are asking the community’s help to continue to slow the spread.

Hospital officials say the percent positive of COVID-19 cases has drastically increase since the end of May.

While the positive cases have not been linked to one single event or gathering, officials say it’s likely those individuals attended an event or gathering over Memorial Day weekend.

With Independence Day falling on the weekend, hospital officials are concerned more people will test positive, if precautions are not taken.

“If you do have large gatherings, and you don’t feel well don’t go, sometimes around the holidays people get together, they don’t feel well but they want to see friends and viruses spread that way.” Geary Community Hospital CEO, Frank Corcoran says.

Geary Community Hospital is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the AlphaCare Clinic, Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 1:30 pm, this is a walk-in clinic, no appointments are necessary.

