Downtown Topeka high-rise getting new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka high-rise with a long history is getting a fresh new look.

Crews are painting the 17-story Townsite Tower building at 534 S. Kansas Ave.

The building is being transformed from its original sandstone color to an iron-ore color.

Building owner Ken Schmanke said Wednesday morning that crews have been painting the building for the past three or four weeks as weather permits.

The project is expected to take about two or three more months.

As of Wednesday morning, painting appeared to be nearly complete on the ground-floor main entrance area in the 500 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

Additionally, painting on the south side of the building appeared to be about 90 percent completed.

Work remained to be done on the remainder of the building, including its north, east and west sides.

The Townsite Tower building was purchased in July 2020 by Schmanke, who is president and chief executive officer of K1 Realty LLC.

At the time of the purchase, Schmanke said he was looking to make some positive changes with the property.

During its history, the building has housed the First National Bank of Topeka. It later housed Bank IV and the Bank of America.

It also was home to the Top of the Tower restaurant.

