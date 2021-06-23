Cuevas sisters rock Jayhawk Theater in honor of their grandmother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cuevas sisters say they were thrilled to be back on stage tonight for the first time in a year, but tonight’s show was even more special because it honored their grandmother.

The Cuevas sisters filled Jayhawk Theater with music Tuesday night.

Known as Maria the Mexican, they chose their band’s name to honor their late grandmother Teresa Cuevas.

“I always describe her as a pioneer and a role model she was always very strong willed and even when we began, she was always like you’re going to do this because I said so and you’re going to be amazing and just let your light shine bright” said Maria Cuevas.

Teresa Cuevas was a pioneer in the mariachi genre, she founded one of the first all-female mariachi bands. In 1981, her band was at the Hyatt in Kansas when the skywalk collapsed.

Four members were among those killed. Cuevas survived, and went on to inspire many.

“She was really a force, she helped many, many musicians and she also trained us in Mariachi music.”

Her granddaughters are working to keep her legacy alive by using the skill she passed on to them.

“There is a statue being built to honor her legacy and the statue will be built right here in Topeka downtown and tonight a portion of what we sell in tickets will go to her statue,” said Maria.

“Its really cool that this is for specifically and it’ll be the first female statue on Kansas avenue and that is really awesome,” said Maria’s sister Teresa Cuevas.

The Cuevas say not a show goes by where they don’t think about her. “A lot of our music is really honoring her so its just even more special that tonight we get to raise money for her statue.”

Teresa Cuevas statue is set to be built on Kansas Ave. sometime this fall.

