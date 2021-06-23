Advertisement

Criminal charges filed against father that critically injured daughter in Father’s Day crash

Jimmy Landis
Jimmy Landis(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jimmy Landis has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal endangerment, among other charges, after a Father’s Day crash that left his daughter unable to walk again.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jimmy Dean Landis for a Father’s Day accident that left his daughter, Zoey, unable to walk again.

On June 20, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the 5100 block of SW Burlingame Rd. with reports of an injury accident. He said officers found a single vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Landis and Kagay said officers had to restrain him because of his erratic behavior. He said Landis’ children, Zoey, 6, and Zackory, 5, were in the backseat of the vehicle and were wearing seatbelts, but were not seated in proper booster seats.

According to Kagay, Zackory suffered minor injuries while Zoey was flown to Children’s Mercy to undergo spinal surgery as a result of her injuries.

Kagay said he has charged Jimmy Landis with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement, attempted battery against a law enforcement officer, DUI 4th or subsequent, driving while speeding and a child restraint violation.

Landis remains in custody with bond set at $100,000. He will now be set for a scheduling conference.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter. Anyone with information related to the incident should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zoey Landis, 6, is not expected to walk following a car wreck that injured her spinal cord.
Kansas girl injured in Father’s Day crash not expected to walk again
RCPD is attempting to locate Jamie Smith after a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
RCPD attempts to locate man connected to Tuesday afternoon shooting
Topeka Police arrested Christopher Donald, 32, for aggravated assault. TPD confirmed no one was...
TPD arrest man for shooting at a group of people
A 45-year-old Ozawkie woman was killed in a rear-end crash Tuesday night on a Jefferson County...
Ozawkie woman identified as victim in fatal crash Tuesday night in Jefferson County
A water main break has closed 45th and SW Topeka Blvd.
Large water main break closes stretch of S. Topeka Blvd.

Latest News

Kicker Country Stampede
Shawnee Co. Emergency Mgmt. offers special Stampede emergency texts
Geary Community Hospital
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again
Shawn Puett
Topeka man found guilty for indecent liberties with ex-girlfriend’s children
Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas
Geary Community Hospital officials concerned as COVID-19 positives are on the rise again