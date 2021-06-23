Criminal charges filed against father that critically injured daughter in Father’s Day crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jimmy Landis has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal endangerment, among other charges, after a Father’s Day crash that left his daughter unable to walk again.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Jimmy Dean Landis for a Father’s Day accident that left his daughter, Zoey, unable to walk again.

On June 20, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the 5100 block of SW Burlingame Rd. with reports of an injury accident. He said officers found a single vehicle had left the road and hit a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Landis and Kagay said officers had to restrain him because of his erratic behavior. He said Landis’ children, Zoey, 6, and Zackory, 5, were in the backseat of the vehicle and were wearing seatbelts, but were not seated in proper booster seats.

According to Kagay, Zackory suffered minor injuries while Zoey was flown to Children’s Mercy to undergo spinal surgery as a result of her injuries.

Kagay said he has charged Jimmy Landis with two counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence, interference with law enforcement, attempted battery against a law enforcement officer, DUI 4th or subsequent, driving while speeding and a child restraint violation.

Landis remains in custody with bond set at $100,000. He will now be set for a scheduling conference.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the matter. Anyone with information related to the incident should report it to law enforcement immediately.

