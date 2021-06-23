Chiefs Training Camp to return to Missouri Western campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will return to Mosaic Training Fields at MWSU for its 2021 Chiefs Training Camp in July.

The Kansas City Chiefs say after a temporary relocation to Kansas City for its 2020 training camp due to COVID-19 protocols within the NFL, it will return to the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph, Mo., for the 2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care. It said the camp will begin in July and will once again be open to fans.

According to the Chiefs, practices begin on Wednesday, July 28, and will conclude on Wednesday, Aug. 18. It said all training camp practices will be free of charge for the public to see unless otherwise noted online. It said Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day and $5 admission on the following practice days:

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31

Sunday, Aug. 8

The Chiefs also said it will host two free exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA that will not be open to the public. It said those dates are Wednesday, July 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 10.

According to the team, all tickets for the 2021 training camp must be reserved in advance and due to expected interest and demand, attendance at daily practice sessions will be limited.

Ticket reservation will start on Wednesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. and fans can reserve four tickets per practice for a maximum of three separate practices through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. It said paid practice days will require advance ticket payment. All tickets will be mobile entry only.

Due to NFL protocols, no autographs will be allowed.

According to the team, 2021 marks the 11th training camp at MWSU since returning to Missouri in 2010. It said all times and dates are subject to change and all practice sessions will be held on the Mosaic Training Fields. It said all practices, except the final day of camp, will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Ticket reservations and purchases can be made HERE.

